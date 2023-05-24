Tuesday was a wild weather day across East Idaho. Thunderstorms produced flash flooding in Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Rexburg. Torrential rain and hail caused a roof to collapse south of Idaho Falls. Quarter to golf ball size hail was reported in the Pocatello area along with wind gusts over 60 mph. Looks like there's a risk of more severe thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours on Wednesday.
Doug Iverson
Doug Iverson
Lewis Conrad
Misty Inglet
Matt Davenport
Misty Inglet
Deanne Coffin
Matt Davenport
Misty Inglet
Deanne Coffin
