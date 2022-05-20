Idaho State Police is investigating a crash from Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. in Bannock County, south of Downey.
A 21-year-old male from American Falls was driving a Ram Pickup, pulling a 28 foot Wells Cargo trailer southbound on Interstate 15.
Severe cross-winds blew the empty trailer over, then the pickup and trailer jack-knifed.
The pickup hit the guardrail before over-turning.
Both the pickup and trailer came to rest in the travel lanes, resulting in complete blockage for about 40 minutes and continuing with partial blockage for an additiona hour and 20 minutes.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.