KPVI News Today
Shawn's Smoke & Fire BBQ St. Patrick's Day Special
March 17, 2022
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
KPVI News Today Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
In continuing coverage of the Skywest Airline service in Pocatello. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
In 1972, the Older Americans Act established the national Senior Nutrition Program and on Wednesday, that program was celebrated at the Senior Activity Center in Pocatello. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Tail-Wagger Wednesday March 16, 2022 Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A Pocatello City Council member is weighing in on an item on Thursday night's city council agenda. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The leftover showers, rain and snow are FINALLY moving on...
Well if you’re looking for something fun to do this St. Patrick’s Day, Idaho Falls might be the place for you. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We have an update on what police are calling a murder/suicide that took place at the Motel 6 in Rexburg Saturday morning. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
After extensive research over the last few months, Idaho Falls School District 91 is planning to offer all day kindergarten in all of its elementary schools beginning in the fall of this year. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Well if you’re looking for something fun to do this St. Patrick’s Day, Idaho Falls might be the place for you. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We have an update on what police are calling a murder/suicide that took place at the Motel 6 in Rexburg Saturday morning. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
After extensive research over the last few months, Idaho Falls School District 91 is planning to offer all day kindergarten in all of its elementary schools beginning in the fall of this year. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.