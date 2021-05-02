"Going to Shelley was fine, but I can't say I didn't experience racism or didn't feel like an outsider in that community," said Shantelle Duran, a former student at Shelley High School.
She says the Russet Olympics was always a fun event.
But when she saw the photos Shelley High School posted, then later deleted, her response was far from thrilled.
"I was shocked that they would have posted those especially with what's going on in the United States currently."
Pictures view multiple students with black paint covering their faces, and a visual of a baby doll painted black hanging by what looks to be a stick.
Local humanitarian activist Kimberly Zwygart says parents at the school have told her Shelley High has added more security.
In addition, she says that kids have received death threats and a reported bomb threat was also mentioned at school.
"I just want these kids to have the opportunity to understand that this was not okay. That they hurt people in their community, that they excluded people in their community from this event," said Zwygart.
After deleting the posts from Facebook, the Shelley High School District issued a public statement on their website with the statement mentioning "It is never our intention to offend or demean. We will utilize this as a learning opportunity. We look forward to finishing this challenging year focusing on and supporting our students."
Shantelle says this controversy could have been stopped before it took place.
"The responsibility is on our school for not informing us better," said Duran.
"It's just hurtful for the BIPOC that live in the area and the community and I just think it's a disadvantage of trying to unite everyone in the community and making them all feel included," said Zwygart.
