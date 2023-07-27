A Shelley man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he was caught shooting at a vehicle.
According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in the 8000 S. block of 1st East around 1:30 p.m. A resident reported someone had shot at their vehicle. They told police they heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle leave the area, heading toward Bingham County.
Deputies believe an ongoing dispute between Palafox and the person whose vehicle was shot was the motive behind the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
