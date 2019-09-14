It isn't a typical yard sale at the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue today.
From 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., the shelter and rescue is having its annual fundraising event. There is a yard sale, a silent auction, an ice cream truck, a bounce house, a barbecue, and even some dogs up for adoption.
The shelter is a stand-alone non-profit and the proceeds from events like the one today go towards a variety of programs that the shelter provides to the community.
Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue's Janet Gay says, "I'm trying to raise some funds because they are a 501(c)(3), but they also help the city and the county with the dogs, cats, and animals that we end up picking up; finding homes for them; getting the owners located; getting our city and county tags on them."
For information on how you can help the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue, visit the shelter's Facebook page or call at: (208) 785-6897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.