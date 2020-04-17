During the COVID-19 pandemic we are asked to shelter in place. It's not any easy guideline to adhere to for those experiencing homelessness in Pocatello.
James Magarity says, "I know if one person had come into the shelter at that time with COVID-19, I know a third of us would have died."
James Magarity recently experienced homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic. He says, "I'm 70 years old, I've taken care of myself, I've paid my way all my life and the day I became homeless, I wouldn't have know that was going to happen."
When Mr. Magarity became homeless just months ago, all he had was his car and what he could fit in it. He says, "That by itself was devastating to me."
Heart problems and other health issues led to multiple hospital visits while he was living in his car. With a pandemic taking shape across the country, he needed a place to stay. So, he sought shelter at Aid for Friends.
Aid for Friends Housing Manager Sharon Wakefield says, "We had 40 people in the shelter, total, when this started."
That's capacity for the shelter. Which meant social distancing was an impossible task for those staying at Aid for Friends.
This put Magarity at risk and the shelter began to search for a solution.
Wakefield says, "We've got their backs. That was our first strategy, was to get the highest-risk people out."
Magarity was one of those at highest risk. He says, "Aid for Friends got me an apartment. Got me out of there, along with a dozen other people that were high risk. There was one couple that had a baby on the way. They got them out right away."
Finding housing for Magarity and the others in the shelter wasn't an easy task. Wakefield says, "You just don't give up. You just keep looking, and you just keep digging for things."
The persistence paid off. For the first time in 20 years, Mr. Magarity has a place that's all his own. One that will keep him safe during the pandemic and hopefully for many years to come.
Magarity says, "I can't stress how thankful I am that Aid for Friends worked so hard to get me out of there along with some other people."
The shelter works with people to get them on their feet and in permanent housing throughout the year. However, with the pandemic the shelter is fast-tracking that process. This to help people like James Magarity find a home to shelter in place during the virus outbreak.
Of the 40 people staying at the shelter when pandemic started, only seven still remain.
When the shelter finds housing for Magarity and others, it relies on donations in the form of beds, kitchen utensils and other basic needs. All things grants will not cover when they find a permanent home for those in need.
If you want to donate but have questions about what the shelter needs, call the administration offices at (208) 232-0178.
