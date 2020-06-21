A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy was severely injured earlier Sunday evening while patrolling the South Fork of the Snake River.
The deputy was on a watercraft when he struck a log and was thrown into the water. Severe injuries were caused to the deputy as a result. He was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
His condition is unknown at this time.
