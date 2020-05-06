When Governor Little announced his stay-home order, local jails had to make some changes to keep inmates safe. One local jail may implement some of these changes long term.
Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says, "When I arrest somebody they're not guilty because I arrested them. They're just being held to be able to go in front of a judge."
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen and his deputies have made fewer arrests during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to keep the jail population low.
Sheriff Nielsen says, "We have a bed capacity of about 330."
Before the pandemic started, the jail was hanging around capacity. Sheriff Nielsen says, "We were averaging right around 280 to 320."
To lower the chance of someone catching the virus in the jail, the sheriff reduced the number of people being brought in on arrests. The jail is now averaging 100 fewer inmates than before.
Sheriff Nielsen "I hope that we can learn from this; that maybe we don't need to fill the jails up as much as we do."
The test to see if the sheriff can continue this practice will come when courts open back up. He says, "Maybe some of these folks [those arrested and released] can and will return to court."
If someone in jail were to get the virus, there are a handful of special cells "that have a zero air flow. In other words, it's [the cell's air] not going with the general air circulation," explains the sheriff.
When someone is concerned he or she may have COVID-19, that person can be kept in one of these cells until being taken to the hospital for testing. A few inmates have been tested, but no positive cases have been confirmed.
Sheriff Nielsen says, "We've just been lucky here and it's worked out well."
As the courts slowly reopen the sheriff says if those who were arrested and released during the stay-home order appear on their court dates, it may lead to a long-term change in how the sheriff's office makes arrests.
