Education was a top priority in the 2022 Idaho legislative session.
Education has a wide range going from kindergarten to higher learning. It was a top focus this legislative session and had a record amount of funding. But that process isn’t easy and it doesn’t happen quickly.
“It is a very difficult process it’s not you just get up in the morning and I think this shall be a legislative priority,” says State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, “it has to be something you can get by and for and it has to be something that you can get support for and I always say if it doesn’t help kids I’m not even going to consider it.”
The State Department of Education handles legislation and funding distribution to local districts and Idaho is a state of local control.
“Our job is to support schools and districts to achieve and be the conduit for training for teachers and questions that might come from school districts, but all of the local control lies at the local level,” says Ybarra.
Another thing the department oversees is public instruction and focusing that.
"Vouchers in the state of Idaho would destroy rural schools. Idaho is over 70% rural and there is no way to do that without absolute destruction,” explains Ybarra.
The department listens to critique and concerns about education in the state and encourages involvement.
“I do realize there are some criticisms of education right now that especially during the pandemic there were folks who weren’t happy,” says Ybarra, “but I think moving forward that’s important. There’s nothing wrong with parents sharing their opinion and we’ve taken all of those to heart.”
Right now, people want to know what children are being taught in classes. Much of that came from the pandemic and concerns about critical race theory.
"My department is going to perform a review of any materials that were recommended to school districts on parents’ behalf across the state and I will be happy to share the results of that as soon as that’s completed,” says Ybarra.
One thing that can be shared is that Idaho students have come back from the pandemic and excelled. Something the superintended has seen firsthand in rankings and spending time in classes with students.
“I just want to tell the students of Idaho a huge congratulations for all of your accolades you deserve it,” says Ybarra.
Another change, the State Department of Education will release a parental involvement toolkit the first week of May.
