One man is on life support after an overnight shooting in Bonneville County.
Around 11:30 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 3100 block of N. Yellowstone for a report of two men fighting.
While deputies were en route, witnesses on the phone with dispatch said they heard a gun shot.
When deputies arrived at the location, they found one man with a gunshot wound. The second man was taken into police custody.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the man is on life support with "non-survivable injuries."
No information about either man was released.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting but say it is not related to any of the other recent shootings in the area.
