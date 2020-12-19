The ‘Shop with a Cop’ event looked a little different this weekend due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Police lights were in sync with Christmas music as cars drove through the ‘Santa Express’ at the Pocatello Police Department.
Instead of local law enforcement agencies shopping with kids at the store for Christmas gifts this year, they did a ‘Drive-Thru’ version of ‘Shop with a Cop.’
Local law enforcement agencies teamed up with SEICAA and community members to hand out gags full of gifts.
“Kids are in the car, mom and dad are coming through and they get to meet the officers and Mr. and Mrs. Claus and it’s our way to help out with the community this year,” says Sgt. Jeremy Taysom, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
McDonalds provided breakfast sandwiches as the community was able to visit with Mr. And Mrs. Santa Claus.
