From Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel news release:
The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to introduce several family-friendly, community events this holiday season.
Start your holiday off with new traditions at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.
Beginning November 30th, and continuing every Saturday until December 21st, enjoy Breakfast with Santa. Join the jolliest man himself for breakfast at the Painted Horse Buffet. Adult price for breakfast is $21.99 and children up to 12 is $9.99. Breakfast goers will be able to visit with Santa, tell him their Christmas wishes and leave with a keepsake photo of their visit. Breakfast with Santa is 9:00 am until 1:00 pm in the Painted Horse Buffet.
On Sunday night, December 1st, join the staff of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel as they light up the sky with a Holiday Christmas Tree Lighting. Beginning at 6:00 pm, this free community event will offer hot chocolate, hay rides for all and showcase the outdoor holiday decorations inspired by the Spirit of the Holiday Season.
Ride the train to the North Pole and visit with your favorite holiday characters at the Polar Experience! Families will enjoy dancing, sing-a-longs, cookie decorating, games, and crafts as they join us for a truly fun evening. Ticket price is all inclusive of the activity stations and Hotel Stay Packages are available. Ticket Prices are: $30, ages 11 and up; $20 ages 10 and under; and during Pre-Sale Only, a Family Four Pack is $100.
Don’t be naughty! Make sure these events are on your holiday list this year as tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Tickets for the Polar Experience! will be available at shobangaming.com. Information regarding each event can be found at shobangaming.com and on the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel FaceBook page.
Create warm holiday memories for you and your family at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel this Holiday Season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.