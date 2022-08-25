The CEO of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel talked to KPVI about all the shows they've hosted this year.
Some of the performers include Ice Cube, Nelly and TI, Brad Paisley, Daughtry, Stone Temple Pilots and most recently Great White, Buckcherry and Tesla.
The casino-hotel's CEO, Ray Barlow says crowds of people have shown up to support each of the entertainers that come in.
And it's not only a good time for everyone, but it's also good for the area.
"You know they've been very successful. We understand that when we bring these bands out, that there is a positive economic ripple effect in the entire area and we're really proud of that and so we try to emphasize that, but it's been good," says Ray Barlow, CEO, Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.
