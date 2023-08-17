Jay Leno is bringing his standup comedy act to the outdoor concert venue at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall Friday Night.
Jay Leno hosted the 'Tonight Show' for 17 years.
The former 'Tonight Show' host performs more than 100 standup shows annually across the country and around the world.
In his spare time, he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles.
You can get tickets at shobangaming.com
