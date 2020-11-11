The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel held a small flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday to honor veterans.
Military Veteran Employees were joined by a few other community members and raised flags of the United States of America, the State of Idaho and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The goal of the ceremony was for the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel to honor its employees who have served in the armed forces.
“Last year we were able to raise the flags for the first time since opening our newest Casino Floor, so it was a unique event,” stated Interim Chief Executive Officer, Colista Eagle. “What we realized was the event was very special to our Veteran Staff Members and we took the opportunity to recognize them in this special way going forward.”
A short program started with Interim CEO Colista Eagle, welcoming team members and guests to the event. Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Council Chairman, Devon Boyer, then offered words of thanks to all Military and Honored Veterans.
