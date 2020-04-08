The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes is taking steps to protect their members during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The tribe has one positive case.
On March 17, The Fort Hall Business Council declared a State of Emergency and activated The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Office of Emergency Management Operation Center, and is working with the governor's office and the Tribes of Idaho to keep members safe.
The tribe also expects to get emergency federal funds down the road.
A tribal representative says their two health facilities are prepared for more COVID-19 cases, but they have very limited testing and need more personal protective equipment, known as PPE.
They're relying on local hospitals to assist them as needed.
The tribe has also had three food distribution events, giving out buffalo from their herd, steelhead trout and potatoes from local farmers.
The council enacted a stay at home order on March 26, but social distancing is hard for Native American tribes.
"That has been a difficulty because culturally we do come from large families,” says Randy'L Teton, the Public Affairs Manager for the Shoshone Bannock Tribes.
She says limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, which is the Centers for Disease Control guideline, has proven impossible for some tribal members.
“We have family members living in our home...grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, cousin and the kids."
Next, the emergency management team is working with law enforcement to implement a curfew for citizens.
