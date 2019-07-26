The 2019 National Indian Basketball Tournament was supposed to be hosted by the Tulalip tribe in Washington.
 
When they had trouble recruiting teams to travel way out west, they had to find a new, more centrally-located home in order to make it happen this year.
 
"Being located here, I think we get a good draw. They asked me since I'm vice president of NIAA if we could possibly have it, so we had to take it at the last minute," said Merle Smith. 
 
So for the second year in a row, the Shoshone-Bannock tribes will host the national tournament in Fort Hall.
 
The event welcomes teams from all over the country including Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, and more to try to claim the title of the top Native American basketball team in the country.
 
The teams consist of high school and even college players, as well as those who just can't get enough of the game.
 
"They get a chance to represent their people and things there, so even when they travel, Indians travel well. So a lot of their family comes to watch them one more time during the year, play with all of their community," said Smith.
 
And maybe the most important part, is building relationships.
 
People come in to get the Fort Hall experience, and players maybe looking for one last chance to play at a higher level get to bond with players from other areas.
 
And for the reservation, they get to extend their arms and welcome them back any time.
 
"They know our door is always open to them. Anytime of the day or night, they're traveling through and they don't have enough money to get home or something, our door is open we will help them get home because we've built friendships for life in a tournament like this," said Smith.
