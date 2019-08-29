Information Provided by Grand Teton National Park
A tribute to Shoshonean history and culture will take place at the Colter Bay Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park on September 4-5. The Shoshonean peoples of the Eastern Great Basin and Western Plains hunted seasonally in what is now Grand Teton National Park and left behind a sizeable archeological record. Their modern-day descendants still live in the region and have maintained their languages and cultural practices. Cultural speakers and exhibits of traditional and modern Shoshonean arts will explain the present-day influence of Shoshone peoples. The following programs will take place at the Colter Bay Visitor Center and are free and open to the public.
Wednesday, September 4
10:00 a.m.
Journey from Past to Present: Shoshonean People and Neighboring Tribes in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem- talk presented by Laine Thom
12:00 p.m.
What Was Ours- video
3:00 p.m.
Conversations by the Bay- live podcast with guests Clyde Hall and Laine Thom
Thursday, September 5
9:00 a.m.
Spirit in Glass- video
10:00 a.m.
On the Trail of the Mountain Shoshone Sheep Easters: A Rocky Mountain High Archaeology Odyssey- talk presented by Tory Taylor
12:00 p.m.
Histories Untold: A Look into Treaties of Shoshone People- talk presented by Bianca Hill and Jared Wahkinney
2:00 p.m.
The Truth about Sacajawea- talk presented by Ken Thomasma
4:00 p.m.
From Buckskin to Beads- talk presented by Clyde Hall
Ken Thomasma has been an educator for over 45 years and is the three-time winner of the Wyoming State Children's Book Award. Thomasma is the author of several books about remarkable Indian children, and regularly captivates audiences with his wealth of historical knowledge.
Tory Taylor, from Dubois, Wyoming, is a dedicated outdoors man and wildlife conservationist who has guided, outfitted, and led courses for the National Outdoor Leadership School. Taylor has explored the Wind Rivers by foot and horseback for the past 40 years.
Clyde Hall is a Shoshone-Metis elder and resides at Fort Hall, Idaho. Hall shares his cultural art through demonstrations and exhibits across the country; his work can be found in a multitude of museums, universities and national institutions.
Laine Thom has served as a seasonal park ranger in the park and has been a devoted caretaker and interpreter of the park's David T. Vernon Indian Art collection. Thom is also an accomplished artist and collector of Indian arts, as well as a Sun Dance leader and speaker at cultural gatherings. You can see many pieces from his personal collection on display at the Craig Thomas Discovery & Visitor Center and the Colter Bay Visitor Center.
Bianca Hill is a citizen of the Oneida Tribe of Indians of Wisconsin, as well as Kiowa, Comanche, and Ottawa. She holds degrees in Native American studies & environmental sustainability and currently works as a seasonal park ranger in Grand Teton.
Jared Wahkinney is a citizen of the Comanche Nation who recently graduated with his M.A. in Native American studies with an emphasis in cultural knowledge and Indigenous film and media. He currently works as an interpretation and education intern through the American Conservation Experience in Grand Teton.
