The Fort Hall Business Council (Council) took action late Thursday, March 26, 2020 to approve a resolution that authorizes a reservation-wide stay at home order for all tribal members and residents of the Fort Hall Reservation. This unprecedented effort is to protect the community against the COVID-19 virus. This order is effective immediately, and will remain in effect until April 17th, or until otherwise modified by the Council resolution. The Resolution mirrors the Governor’s order to stay at home for all Idahoans.
The Tribes are addressing an unprecedented health situation with the COVID-19 virus and its rapidly spreading cases throughout the world, the United States and the State of Idaho.
Chairman Ladd Edmo states, “the COVID-19 is extremely contagious, and requires that the Tribes take new and restrictive measures to protect our people.” Edmo further adds, “This effort is done to protect the vulnerable people of our community, our elders who are the last Bannock and Shoshone speakers, and our people with compromised health and medical concerns.”
The Council understands that residents may need to travel locally for essential services. Those essential services would include: medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery shopping, banks, ranching, farming, and emergency trips to check on extended family.
The Tribes are in the midst of a global pandemic that is now on the verge of reaching, if it has not already, the Fort Hall Reservation, and the Council urges everyone to use their common sense if they choose to leave home. The Council appreciate all essential staff that have been working diligently to keep government operations partially open during this time and the Tribes pray for the well being of all.
Information for Fort Hall residents is available on the Tribes website, www.sbtribes.com and/or Tribes official Facebook page, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
