ShowBiz Cinemas will celebrate their new Idaho Falls location on Thursday, February 27 with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The event at Jackson Hole Junction will kick off with a ceremonial shovel ceremony which will be followed by refreshments and raffle prizes. The event is open to the public.
ShowBiz Cinemas in Idaho Falls will feature 14 boutique bowling lanes, a modern arcade, party rooms, a café, and a full bar. There will also be eight state-of-the-art movie auditoriums featuring luxury recliner seating, 4K digital laser projection, and Dolby Atmos surround sound.
The ceremony begins at 3:00pm at the Jackson Hole Junction site located on the northeast corner of Interstate 15 and Sunnyside Road.
