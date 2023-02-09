A local after-school program for kids is officially underway.
Sixes Institute for Creative Kids or 'SICK' did their first sessions last week.
Organizers say they were successful.
They plan to do two sessions a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school until June.
They are also doing smaller one hour group sessions.
At the first session the kids made glass pendants at Pocatello's Glass Art Studio.
"I don't think any of the kids had actually done it before. They were all kind of timid at first because glass blowing can be a pretty intimidating thing with the big ol' torches going and your pulling glass and everything, but you know, two minutes in, everybody looked like a bunch of old professionals," says Josh Pohlman, Co-owner, Sixes Creative.
To get involved in the 'SICK' sessions you can go to Sixes Creative Facebook or Instagram for more information.
