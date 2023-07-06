A Pocatello man who attacked his neighbor with a shovel has been sentenced to prison time.
As part of a plea agreement, Douglas Simmons will spend a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years in prison. Simmons was arrested in July 2021 after police received a call from a woman who had been doing yard work for Simmons.
At one point he threatened to kill her, he went to her home, broke in using a shovel, and hit her with it.
In addition to prison time, Simmons will also pay more than $22,000 in restitution and fines.
