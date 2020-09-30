Idaho Congressmen Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have signed a discharge petition aimed at helping small businesses.
The discharge petition calls for a vote on H.R. 8265, which is a bill that would extend the federal Paycheck Protection Program through the end of 2020. It would allow an additional $135 billion in unspent funds to be used to help small businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill would also reform the application process and allow some businesses, if they meet certain requirements, to apply for a second PPP loan.
“It is frustrating that Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats continue to block a vote on commonsense legislation to help small businesses who are being harmed by the economic impacts of COVID-19,” Simpson said in a statement. “H.R. 8265 would help businesses keep their doors open and perhaps more importantly, retain employees so American families can continue to receive much needed paychecks. I don’t understand why supporting a program that helps keep people employed is controversial. Just last night, Democrats released a plan to spend an additional $2.3 trillion instead of allowing agencies to spend existing funds to help Americans. This type of thinking is why we are fast approaching a national debt of $27 trillion when a simple solution to use existing resources is right in front of us.”
In a similar statement, Fulcher echoed Simpson’s thoughts, saying the focus should be on helping businesses and not arguing party lines.
“Helping small businesses stay afloat during a pandemic should not be a partisan issue,” Fulcher said. “Despite support from many members of Speaker Pelosi’s own party to put politics aside and bring up a vote on a clean extension of the PPP program, it still hasn’t happened. Instead, like last night, we see ultra-partisan bills, with no chance of becoming law, being brought up. Already the PPP program has saved over 50 million jobs, and there is still money in the program. I am proud to support this discharge petition to show our small businesses that they are much more important than political games.”
If the discharge petition gets 218 signatures, H.R. 8265 would go to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.
