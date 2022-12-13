From Mountain American Center news release:
Aaron Lewis is bringing his 2023 Acoustic Tour to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.
Tickets start at $32.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 16th at 10:00am. Tickets are available during open hours at the Mountain America Center Box office and ticketmaster.com.
Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One,” only the 9th time since 1958.
Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, "Frayed at Both Ends," offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman’s country star at his most personal and unplugged – making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.
For more information, visit: mountainamericacenter.com
