Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Bannock County.
According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old man from Midvale, Utah was southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 27.
The driver lost control of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma which rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes.
The driver was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance while the 31-year-old male passenger was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.
Both northbound lanes were blocked for about one hour and the accident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
