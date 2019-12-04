Sip and Learn at the Pocatello Main Post Office

There was lots of holiday shopping over the past few days, but are you ready to ship them out yet?
The United States Postal Service hosted a free holiday sip and learn event at the pocatello main post office.
Hot cocoa, hot cider, tea, and coffee were served along with a short demonstration on their self serve kiosk.
The kiosk can do all of the necessary functions needed to send out everything from a holiday card to a large box. It is available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
On top of the kiosk demonstration, they were offering tips on how to keep your package safe. Andrew England, Lead Clerk at the Pocatello Main Post Office, mentions that you can get a signature receipt or insurance on the package to protect it.
There are also cut-off dates for the services that they were ensuring delivery by Christmas. You can view the dates and find the answer to any other question you may have by visiting: https://www.usps.com/
