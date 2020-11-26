SIPH COVID-19 hotline closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Southeastern Idaho Public Health's COVID-19 hotline will be closed on Friday November 27th to observe thanksgiving.
The hotline will be closed this coming Friday in observance of the thanksgiving holiday, in addition to today.
SIPH will open the hotline again on Monday November 30th at 9 am for regular hours again.
If you are having an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
