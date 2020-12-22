Every Christmas, the Hospice Memorial Garden at Southeastern Idaho Public Health in Pocatello is decorated to honor people who’ve died from health complications.
This year, the memorial garden will have a twist: silver bows.
Each silver bow will represent a person whose died from COVID-19 in the health district – which covers eight counties. More bows will be added for each additional death reported in SIPH.
"You've probably seen that in the state of Idaho, COVID was the leading cause of death in our state for the month of November,” said SIPH Director Maggie Mann. “It's number three overall in our state this year to date. And so, because of the unprecedented nature of the situation, the people who organize the memorial tree lighting made the choice to recognize the people who've died from COVID-19 in this manner."
While there won’t be a formal ceremony this year because of the pandemic, people can still go decorate a tree to honor a loved one they’ve lost.
"Often times they have a picture of the person and the person's name - messages to that person and it's just a really nice way to remember them during a time that can be hard for people," Mann said.
"The holidays as you know can be a really hard time for people, especially if they've lost someone that they love in the last year," she added.
The Memorial Garden is located next to SIPH at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive. All decorations will be left up through the first of the year.
As of Tuesday, SIPH reported 121 COVID-19 deaths in its district.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health started the memorial grove and tree lighting back in 1991 to help ease the pain of lost loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.