Information provided by Southeastern Idaho Public Health
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (10 in Bannock County, 13 in Bingham County, and 2 in Caribou County) in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1821. Out of the 1821 cases, 1408 have recovered from COVID-19.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s case count is elevated due to delays in the positive lab report system. In addition, SIPH is now counting every case on the day they receive it, rather than waiting until they are able to make contact with each case.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
