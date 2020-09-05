Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, HIGH TEMPERATURES OF 96 TO 101. FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE HIGH WIND WATCH, NORTHWEST WINDS 40 TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...POCATELLO, AMERICAN FALLS, AND BLACKFOOT. * WHEN...FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY. FOR THE HIGH WIND WATCH, FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...ROUGH CHOP IS POSSIBLE ON THE AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. HOT TEMPERATURES MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&