SIPH, ISU host vaccination clinic

With the national delay in shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine slowing vaccinations Southeastern Idaho Public Health is still planning on hosting a vaccination clinic as soon as they're available.
The clinic will be held in the Sports and Orthopaedic Center at Idaho State University.
The reason why they chose this location was due to the extra space that can be used to vaccinate more people in one day.
On top of partnering with ISU for the larger venue, SIPH will also be partnering with the students of their medical profession schools to help administer vaccine doses.
Maggie Mann, Director of SIPH, says "also working with their health sciences professions, nursing, pharmacy, physician's assistant, those students and faculty will be helping to support the clinics as well by actually administering vaccine."
SIPH looks forward to increasing their vaccine doses from 100 per day to 500 per day.
