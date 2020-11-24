Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 347 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The three counties in the district with the highest case count were Bannock with 194, Bingham with 75 and Franklin with 38.
Power County reported 20 new cases, Caribou reported 10, Bear Lake had 6 new cases, Butt had 3 and Oneida reported just 1 new case.
The health district also reported one more COVID-19 related death - a Bingham County woman in her 70s. That makes a total of 74 deaths in southeast Idaho.
According to data from SIPH, there have been a total of 8,697 confirmed and probable cases in southeast Idaho. Of those, 7,411 have recovered.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported an additional 267 new cases on Tuesday. The two highest counties were Bonneville with 134 cases and Madison with 83.
The district reported two more deaths: a Fremont County man in his 80s and a Bonneville County man in his 70s. A death that had been retracted was also reconfirmed to have been related to COVID-19. The district said the reporting error in that death was a miscommunication between the certifier and vital records department. There are a total of 94 deaths for EIPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.