An update on the fire at Sixes art studio in downtown Pocatello.
On Thursday KPVI talked to the co-owner.
Josh Pohlman says he doesn't know how the fire started but says nobody was inside the building at the time.
Pohlman says the structure isn't a complete loss but some cameras and computers were damaged.
There was also water damage from the fire-fighting efforts.
The building did have aerosol paint cans, but Pohlman says none of them popped in the fire.
He says this will be a set-back for Sixes until they figure out what to do next.
He added they're grateful for everyone reaching out to help, but right now he's not sure what people can do.
"It's going to be a little while, but we'll bounce back from it, it's okay. So I don't know how to direct people to help, because I don't know how to do this," says Josh Pohlman, Co-owner, Sixes.
