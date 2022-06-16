A local art studio that caught fire earlier this year in Historic Downtown Pocatello has moved to a new location.
Sixes Creative Studio has moved to 225 Yellowstone.
They've been at the new location for just under two months now.
The new building has more space and 13 parking spaces.
They plan to do community outreach classes.
They also have additional space for people to rent along with a retail section and a lounge.
"I think being out on Yellowstone makes us a Pocatello business in general, so I'm stoked to be out on Yellowstone because getting more eyes on what we're doing, you know, as an artist its always easy to be in the basement making canvases, but the more eyes we get on stuff, the more accessible we are to people," says Josh Pohlman, Owner of Sixes Creative
They will be having a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce next Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
