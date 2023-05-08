Sixes in Pocatello is kicking off 'Hope Week.'
Josh Pohlman, the owner of Sixes, says 'Hope Week' is an initiative to promote positivity and resiliency in youth.
To celebrate 'Hope Week' they will be doing an open house with kids classes.
And they will be letting the kids paint on their back wall.
They are also hoping to install a 'Hope Mural.'
"The kids in this community are precocious, they're fun, and it's going to be a fun one for them because us as artists are tentatively a little bit more whimsical, so I just feel like the stuff that we're working on is going to be fun for the kids, because it's not a syllabus based classes. It's not very structured. It's just fun goof-ball hang-out and they're going to have fun, says Josh Pohlman, Sixes.
