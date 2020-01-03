You can ski for free this Saturday, January 4th at the East Mink Creek Nordic Center.
For over 10 years the City of Pocatello has hosted this event and anyone that would like can participate for free for trail passes, free lessons, and free rental equipment for skiing and snowshoeing.
They are open from 9 am to 5 pm and you pick up equipment at Nordic Center which is the base of Scout Mountain.
Lance Clark, Outdoor Recreation Supervisor at City of Pocatello said, "It's just a way to open our area to more people in the community, perhaps people who can't afford to ski at a full price day or people who just haven't heard of it, it's just a good way to get the word out about it."
Sometimes the Nordic Center runs out of equipment due to the popularity of the event, so you can bring your own equipment and still participate for free.
