It's the most wonderful time of year, for skiers!
Pebble Creek Ski Area opened the Friday before Christmas and says business has been great so far.
The holidays help being in more people who may have been visiting the area.
New grooming equipment has helped them pack in new snow and currently at the top of the mountain they have around 30 inches.
Stefan Berkel, Ski Patrol Director at Pebble Creek Ski Area said, "Going skiing is just the best thing to do, you get fresh air. Sunshine or snow, you feel really invigorated when you're up here and being out on the mountain is a wonderful thing."
During the week Pebble has their two main lifts open which are the beginner and skyline lifts and on the weekends they open the sunshine chair which goes halfway up the mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.