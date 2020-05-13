May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and it's an important thing to be reminded about especially into the summer months.
A recent study showed that 40% of Americans don't wear sunscreen often, and over 70% will only apply it during the summer.
In fact, over 50% of Americans have never been checked by a doctor for skin cancer.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "The CDC says that you can get sunburn in less than 15 minutes of being outside and that sunscreen can take up to a half an hour to be absorbed by your body so what people need to be doing is they need to be planning ahead and applying sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going outside."
Skin cancer is still the most common form of cancer across America.
Here is more information: https://www.harmonyhit.com/data-reveals-number-of-uninsured-americans-in-every-state/
