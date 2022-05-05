It's the final day of the 'Idaho Gives' campaign and all week we've been introducing you to some local non-profits participating.
'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' is one of the non-profits participating.
Their mission statement is 'No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in our Town.'
They build beds and bunk beds and deliver them to kids who are in need of a bed.
The President of the Pocatello chapter says they get about 100 to150 bed requests a year and donations make a huge difference.
"Idaho Gives is super great for us. It allows to have the funds that are needed to buy the raw materials to build the bunk beds. It costs us about $250 dollars to build a bed, so that's $500 dollars to build a bunk bed, and that includes everything from the frame, the mattress, sheets, pillows, blankets, so when we leave a house, they can crawl right in and go to sleep," says Kaitlin Poulton, Pocatello Chapter President for 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace.'
