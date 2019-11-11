Smart watches will no doubt be a popular item to buy this holiday shopping season, but you should be aware of the security risks they pose.
Anytime you connect something through Bluetooth, you run a risk that scammers and hackers could steal your information.
This can be dangerous for parents and children, since they could see their communication and the child's location.
Having the proper privacy in settings in place on your smart watch plays a critical role in its security.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, “The best thing to do with the security of these watches is the constant updates and making sure that you're aware of the security precautions that you need to be taking so hackers and scammers can't be infiltrating your watch, and seeing your location, getting emails, seeing phone numbers."
Companies are constantly updating their software to keep up with the latest malware that hackers could be using.
