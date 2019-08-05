You may download new apps to your smartphone every day, but are you really aware of the information you’re allowing the app to access?
Recently the FaceApp became popular for allowing you to make a picture of yourself look older, but those who used the app unknowingly gave permissions to collect and store their visual information.
When you download a new app and are asked to agree to permissions, you should carefully read them and make sure you aren't giving that app complete access to everything on your phone.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "When you're giving access to those photos, if your geo-locator has been on or your location on your phone, then if you give them access to your photos, you're also giving them access to where you've taken those photos and where you've been."
By law, the fine print in agreements will always tell you how that specific app company is going to use your information.
