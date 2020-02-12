A Valentine's themed tradition continues this Saturday, February 15th at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
They will be hosting their third annual "Smooches from Pooches" event from 12 pm to 3 pm where there will be a dog-kissing booth set up for people to take pictures with their own dogs.
You can also come without your pet and take a picture with one of the dogs at the shelter.
Kaleigh Fischer, Volunteer Coordinator at Pocatello Animal Shelter said, "There's a lot of people who might not have their own pets at home for whatever reason that may be so we like to be able to give them the option to come in and get some love on a special day."
The event is free to the public but donations to the Pocatello Animal Shelter will be accepted.
