Wednesday morning Snake River Landing broke ground on a 60,000 square foot office building.
The realty company that owns Snake River Landing, Ball Ventures, also announced the three-story building will be home to its new headquarters.
Snake River Landing is a 450-acre planned community in Idaho Falls that is home to over 30 businesses.
The CEO of Bell Ventures, Courtney Lineard, spoke about the new building's "modern" design and said they hope to move in tenants in around a year.
Idaho Falls mayor Rebecca Casper also took the podium, and got emotional about Bell Venture's founders.
"I’m grateful for Connie and Allen and your willingness to be community partners or community leaders in the sense that, you don't stand at the podium all the time making speeches community leader, but in the sense that you are leading by making space and making places that makes people want to be together," says Casper.
The parking lot phase of the project is expected to be finished by July 4 next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.