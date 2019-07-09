Snapchat is a very popular social media platform and scammers are using this to their advantage against young adults.
The Better Business Bureau is seeing scammers target others on Snapchat by presenting them with fake opportunities to make money, such as through sponsorships or advertising opportunities.
Scammers ask for payment through gift cards, request your login information, and then change it so you can't get back on.
By changing your login info, they keep the scheme going by messaging your other friends and try to scam them in the same way.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at BBB Northwest and Pacific said, "The big concern here that we're seeing is that we're seeing the younger demographic targeted a lot and that's because they're not as educated in what could be coming their way and they tend to fall for these scams."
The better business bureau recommends parents explain these potential scams to their kids and to be aware of requests on Snapchat from random people.
