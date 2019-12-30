What seemed to be little snow, may have actually turned out to be a typical December for Eastern Idaho.
We had two weak systems that brought seven inches of snow in total to the Pocatello area, which means that we'll finish off the month of December just below the monthly average which is usually around ten inches.
Several times we had high pressure building in which limited moisture from systems passing through and we had dryer systems move through our area as well which didn't bring much, if any snow.
Things might not change too much looking into 2020, based on the latest outlook.
Tim Axford, Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "Over the next month or two, January and February show a pretty typical Idaho winter where you're going to have systems come in every seven to ten days and then some dry periods in between, so overall it should average out we're not looking at any big signal of big atmospheric river events or anything like that."
Pocatello usually averages around 40 inches of snow per year.
