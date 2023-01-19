A snowboarder was caught in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park on Monday.
Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received an emergency call at about 11:30 a.m. that a snowboarder was injured off the west side of Albright Peak in Grand Teton National Park.
The snowboarder was caught in an avalanche and swept into Death Canyon.
Officials say it was determined that the snowboarder was carried about 600 feet, hitting multiple objects before coming to rest against a tree.
The snowboarder and uninjured members of his party were flown to a landing zone near the Teton Park Road where they met a waiting ambulance.
