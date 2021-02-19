A snowboarder has died following an avalanche on Thursday afternoon.
East Idaho News reports that it happened on Togwotee Mountain in Wyoming.
Teton County Sheriff’s officed received a 911 call from someone around noon saying an avalanche had happened near Two Ocean Mountain and Wind River Lake in Bridger-Teton National Forest.
31-year-old Michael Mckelvey was with a group snowboarding in the area, after hitting a jump and descending onto a northeast facing slope, the snow collapsed and caused an avalanche which buried Mckelvey in 10 to 12 feet of snow.
Members of Mckelvey’s party used an avalanche probe and were able to quickly locate him in part because of his avalanche beacon.
He was unresponsive and group members began life-saving measures.
Mckelvey was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
This is the second fatal avalanche in Wyoming in the last two days.
