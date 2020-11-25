The Bannock Youth Foundation wants to get the community involved by building snowmen this December!
"We welcome anybody anywhere to just take this idea and help run with it," says Shannon Fox at the Bannock Youth Foundation.
The Bannock Youth Foundation also wants to raise awareness on the topic of child abuse and trauma prevention through this event.
"Not only is this event something we can't do alone but protecting children and preventing child abuse isn't something we can do alone either," says Fox.
For the month of December, the foundation is encouraging people to participate in their snowman building contest and sharing them on their Facebook page.
Due to covid-19 precautions, they'd like people to participate virtually and share their creations whether it be made of snow or something as simple as a drawing.
Shannon says the help of the community would be greatly appreciated.
"It is going to take all of us and I hope we can kind of create that spirit here in this strange time for the Holidays."
