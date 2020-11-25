Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL RESULT IN SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE SNAKE PLAIN THROUGH THE EVENING... A BAND OF SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP LATE THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS THE NORTHERN PORTION OF THE SNAKE PLAIN, AND SAG SOUTH THROUGH THE INTERSTATE 15 CORRIDOR THROUGH THE EVENING. SNOW AMOUNTS COULD RANGE FROM ONE-HALF INCH NEAR POCATELLO UP TO 1 TO 2 INCHES BETWEEN MUD LAKE AND ST. ANTHONY. THOSE TRAVELING ACROSS THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SNOW-COVERED AND SLICK ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. SLOW DOWN, USE EXTRA CAUTION, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN YOU AND OTHER VEHICLES. PLAN EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.