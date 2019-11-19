Social media is used by millions of people every day, and scammers are using this as a way to prey on consumers.
Often times on popular platforms such as Facebook and Instagram you'll see links or posts to ads that seem too good to be true.
You should never give out any personal information just to receive coupons via email or free merchandise because often times you will wind up paying for the items even it says it's a "free offer."
Just recently a Costco coupon was floating around Facebook that asked you to click on it and then later directed consumers to a third party website.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "If it is with an unknown company or even a known company, be very careful what you're passing along to friends and family and be also very careful what you're clicking on and what links within that email or Facebook ad or Instagram ad are luring you to somewhere else that could be unsecure."
You can always find out more information to see if a business is legitimate using the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker at www.BBB.org/ScamTracker.
