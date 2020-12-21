For most of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many local businesses and continues to do so.
While many different industries and types of businesses have been hit, there’s one sector whose struggles haven’t received much spotlight: small town bowling alleys.
Alleys haven’t been spared from the economic effects of COVID-19.
Spare Time Lanes in Soda Springs is one of those alleys.
That bowling alley has been around since the 1960s and has been known by different names, including Geyser Bowl.
JoCarol Losee and her husband took over ownership about five years ago, after the alley had been closed for a few years. Losee said they wanted to bring it back for the community.
But nowadays, school PE classes are the only crowds they see.
"The first part of this year before the pandemic hit, it was turning out to be a great year,” Losee said. “Then the pandemic hit and it just went downhill from there.”
For months, all Spare Time Lanes could do to bring in any money was sell pizzas for carryout or delivery. But pizzas alone didn’t bring in much dough and the alley took a huge financial hit.
Even when the alley could open back up for bowling, Losee said business has been slow.
"We haven't been able to get the leagues to come back because of different circumstances, we have purchased automatic scoring but haven't been able to get it put in,” Losee said.
All told, the alley has lost around $40,000 in 2020.
Now, Spare Time is on the verge of closing its doors, likely for good.
The owners need to come up with at least $10,500 by February to stay afloat.
“If not, the bank will take over the bowling alley," Losee said.
And the reality is, even that amount of money is just the tip of the iceberg for what the alley needs to keep its doors open long-term.
"It buys us probably a month or two just to get caught up on the mortgage on the building,” Losee said. “There's a lot of other bills that are behind right now so we can use more than that but I know it’s really hard for people to help right now."
When it comes to Spare Time Lanes, it’s not just about saving the bowling alley – it’s about saving a community staple that means a lot to many people.
"When the bowling alley was closed before we took it over, it was closed for about two years and when we reopened it, people would come in and say, 'We missed the bowling alley so much,'" Losee said.
In a smaller community like Soda Springs, losing a family-friendly activity center like Spare Time leaves a void.
"There isn't a lot to do in Soda Springs,” Losee said. “The population is like 3,000 people is all there is. So for different activities for kids or families to go do, there's not a lot out there."
Losee is hopeful the community can help in some way.
"If they can donate on the Go Fund Me page, if they can afford to do something like that, it would be greatly appreciated,” she said. “Or come in and bowl - order food. Every little bit helps. It all adds up just to make it so we can try and save the place."
So far, the Go Fund Me page has raised a little more than $1,100.
Losee said anything helps and she’s very grateful for all the community support they’ve already received.
A link to donate to the alley can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.